Summer is just around the corner and days keep getting longer. That means that evening fun can last longer, too!

Night Market season is upon us, and there are a number of great events that you and your friends need to check out

There’s great shopping to discover and live music and entertainment to enjoy. And let’s not forget the most important thing: all of the delicious food and drinks!

So let’s not delay! Here are three night markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this spring and summer.

What: Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (12 to 10 pm on Canada Day)

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: Select Thursdays this summer: June 30, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.