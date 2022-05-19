This new wine 6-pack has a bottle for every occasion this summer

With summer right around the corner, we all have a lot on our minds. Namely what we’re going to do with all those sun-soaked days once they finally arrive.

Just in time for the season of park-hanging, beach-bumming, and patio-hopping, the Wine Vikings — a wine club that collaborates with Vancouver’s finest chefs and restaurateurs — have put together a new attractive six-pack of fine wines that suit every summer occasion.

From vinos that suit lounging by the water to barbequing on the deck, there’s something for every sunkissed outing in this box that was sipped and vetted by the newest Wine Viking, L’Abattoir’s General Manager Nick Bertoia — a certified sommelier who’s known for his passion and flair in the world of wine.

So without further ado, here are Bertoia’s selections each paired with its perfect summer activity.

Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro DOC, Villa Di Corlo, Non-Vintage & barbequing

Undoubtedly one of the best parts of summer is eating outside in the warm evening air (even with the presence of the bees). This batch of fabulous Lambrusco (a style that largely refers to sparkling red wine) is an intense ruby red colour with a distinctly fragrant bouquet. Its notes of wild blackberries, blueberry pie, and pomegranate juice along with its dry and slightly tannic mouthfeel make it the perfect companion to meats, cheeses, and roasts.

We suggest cracking this bottle and enjoying it with whatever masterpiece you’ve grilled up — but if you pop it early to sip while you cook, we more than understand.

Domaine des Hardières, Les Petis Gars, 2019 & a park picnic

This light and bright bottle just screams “picnic in the park,” as it’s full of well-ripened stone fruit flavours. In this wine, you’ll easily pick up notes of apricots and peaches, followed by a hint of vanilla and sweet spices.

It also offers a toasty character wherein you may notice hints of brioche and yogurt, meaning foods that travel well, like fruits and pastries, make for the perfect pairing to this wine.

Château Cassemichère, Grand Vin De Nantes, 2019 & a post bike-ride sip sesh

This full-bodied and rich white is exactly what you’ll be craving after a lap (or two) around Stanley Park on your bike. With a gorgeous light yellow colour, notes of lemon balm, and flavours and citrus, fruits, and flowers — this vino is a perfect complement to a sunny summer day.

Ken Forrester, Roussanne, 2021 & a beach day

Nothing could say beach day better than a crisp white full of tropical fruit flavour, like this Roussanne boasting notes of guava, pineapple, banana, marzipan, shaved almond, and macadamia nut.

This wine’s softness on the palate makes it an easy sipper while lounging in the sun and taking in the ocean air — and its complementary hints of lime blossom, marzipan, and cedar could easily have you questioning whether you’re on the coast of BC or in the Mediterranean climate of the Western Cape.

Sperling Vineyards Rosé, 2021 & any patio outing

Name a better duo than patios and rosé — we’ll wait. Whether you take this bottle to a BYOW (bring your own wine) destination, enjoy it on your own at-home patio, or order it at an established watering hole, it’s sure to appease all your summer tasting needs.

Tart red fruits, cranberries, under-ripe strawberries, huckleberries, and salmonberries make up the main character of this batch — while subtle notes of sagebrush and salal offer an earthy undertone. This is a “best of both worlds” kind of bottle.

Speri, Valpolicella Classico DOC, 2019 & an outdoor fire pit hangout

Whether you’re camping or reclined by the fire pit in your backyard, this wine pairs perfectly with hanging out around an open flame with friends and family.

This medium-bodied red has a bright acidity and tart red fruit flavour that gives the wine warmth and freshness. Notes of rainier cherry, caperberry, and castelvetrano olive make it an ideal pair with late-night snacks — like smores, perhaps.

Ready to stock your cellars up for summer? To purchase this summer’s subscription box, visit winevikings.com. Visit Wine Viking’s bottle shop to browse more of the professionally approved bottles.