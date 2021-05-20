Best Caesars in Vancouver you should try at least once
The Caesar is unofficially (or not-so-unofficially) Canada’s national cocktail.
Created in 1969 in Calgary, these signature drinks can be made extra spicy, extra dirty, extra meaty, and just plain over the top.
Here are some awesome places to get the best Caesars in Vancouver.
Liberty Distillery
Offering vodka, gin, and whiskey, Liberty Distillery makes one of the best Caesars in the city, and it can be enjoyed in its quaint and charming old-school tasting room. A great place to pick up a bottle to go or sit and stay awhile and soak up the sights and sounds of Granville Island.
Address: 1494 Old Bridge Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1998
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Victor
The Victor is known as a classic steak and seafood experience, and it also offers a stellar build-your-own-Caesar bar for weekend brunch during non-COVID times.
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-3600
Local Public Eatery
Served in a novelty glass boot, Local’s El Caesar (composed of Smirnoff Vodka, Mott’s Clamato Juice, special Mexican hot sauce, other spices, and a pepperoni stick) is best described as the Wild West in a glass. It’s also perfect for a photo opp during brunch, lunch, or dinner.
Address: 2210 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-3589
Address: 3 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-737-4277
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Score on Davie
Home of legendary over-the-top Caesars, the Score’s $60 Checkmate Caesar was definitely one of the brand’s most-talked-about novelty items, aside from the new Caesar Grande complete with two corn dogs, two fried mac and cheese balls, and a large slice of peanut butter pie too.
Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-1646
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Cool and briny like the ocean, Fanny Bay tops its house Caesar with, what else? A freshly shucked oyster. You can expect a classic Caesar with a lemon-salted rim here.
Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-1590
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Hook Seabar
This English Bay spot makes a delicious Caesar you’ll want to try. This rendition is made with a Cajun-spiced rim and comes with garnishes of pickles, olives, and a nice juicy prawn.
Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-6228
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Chambar
The only thing better than sitting on Chambar’s dreamy patio is sipping on a house Caesar while doing so. This spot’s sip is always top-notch, making it a necessary inclusion on our list of the best Caesars in Vancouver.
Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-7119
Chewies
This restaurant might be known for its oysters, but there’s none in this rendition of your favourite drink. Chewies Caesar comprises New Amsterdam vodka, fresh horseradish, Clamato, and their super-secret blend of spices. The drink is topped with a cajun prawn and Kevin’s bacon. You can try it with Bulleit bourbon, Tanqueray gin, or Olmeca Altos tequila instead.
Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7634
Address: 2201 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4448