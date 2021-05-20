Best Caesars in Vancouver you should try at least once

The Caesar is unofficially (or not-so-unofficially) Canada’s national cocktail.

Created in 1969 in Calgary, these signature drinks can be made extra spicy, extra dirty, extra meaty, and just plain over the top.

Here are some awesome places to get the best Caesars in Vancouver.

Offering vodka, gin, and whiskey, Liberty Distillery makes one of the best Caesars in the city, and it can be enjoyed in its quaint and charming old-school tasting room. A great place to pick up a bottle to go or sit and stay awhile and soak up the sights and sounds of Granville Island.

Address: 1494 Old Bridge Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1998

The Victor is known as a classic steak and seafood experience, and it also offers a stellar build-your-own-Caesar bar for weekend brunch during non-COVID times.

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-3600

Served in a novelty glass boot, Local’s El Caesar (composed of Smirnoff Vodka, Mott’s Clamato Juice, special Mexican hot sauce, other spices, and a pepperoni stick) is best described as the Wild West in a glass. It’s also perfect for a photo opp during brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Address: 2210 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-3589

Address: 3 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-4277

Home of legendary over-the-top Caesars, the Score’s $60 Checkmate Caesar was definitely one of the brand’s most-talked-about novelty items, aside from the new Caesar Grande complete with two corn dogs, two fried mac and cheese balls, and a large slice of peanut butter pie too.

Address: 1262 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-1646

Cool and briny like the ocean, Fanny Bay tops its house Caesar with, what else? A freshly shucked oyster. You can expect a classic Caesar with a lemon-salted rim here.

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-1590

This English Bay spot makes a delicious Caesar you’ll want to try. This rendition is made with a Cajun-spiced rim and comes with garnishes of pickles, olives, and a nice juicy prawn.

Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-6228

Chambar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanna McLean (@hannamclean_) The only thing better than sitting on Chambar’s dreamy patio is sipping on a house Caesar while doing so. This spot’s sip is always top-notch, making it a necessary inclusion on our list of the best Caesars in Vancouver. Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-7119

This restaurant might be known for its oysters, but there’s none in this rendition of your favourite drink. Chewies Caesar comprises New Amsterdam vodka, fresh horseradish, Clamato, and their super-secret blend of spices. The drink is topped with a cajun prawn and Kevin’s bacon. You can try it with Bulleit bourbon, Tanqueray gin, or Olmeca Altos tequila instead.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7634

Address: 2201 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4448

