Up to $68M is up for grabs in the next Lotto Max draw

With all this talk of inflation and an upcoming recession, a lottery win would ease a lot of our worries.

If you’re already a Lotto Max player, you’re probably aware that the big $70 million jackpot was recently won. But, even after a recent win, the prize pool has gotten huge again and there’s a lot up for grabs at the next draw.

On Friday, October 28, there weren’t a lot of big winners, save for a $1 million win in Ontario and a $500,000 win in Vancouver.

You could surprise your friends with a BIG adventure if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $55 Million plus an est. 4 MAXMILLIONS! Do you have your ticket? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/L4XYtF2nlD — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 26, 2022

Nobody won the big $55 million jackpot, so the prize money is carrying over into the next draw.

Now, at the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, November 1, there will be a $60 million jackpot up for grabs, plus an estimated 8 Maxmillions prizes.

Lotto Max draws every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are sold up until 9:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

If you match all seven out of seven numbers in the draw, you win 87.25% of the pool’s funds. Those are odds of 1-in-33,294,800.

Are you feeling lucky?