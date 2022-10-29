Up to $68M is up for grabs in the next Lotto Max draw

With all this talk of inflation and an upcoming recession, a lottery win would ease a lot of our worries.
If you’re already a Lotto Max player, you’re probably aware that the big $70 million jackpot was recently won. But, even after a recent win, the prize pool has gotten huge again and there’s a lot up for grabs at the next draw.
On Friday, October 28, there weren’t a lot of big winners, save for a $1 million win in Ontario and a $500,000 win in Vancouver.
You could surprise your friends with a BIG adventure if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $55 Million plus an est. 4 MAXMILLIONS! Do you have your ticket?
Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/L4XYtF2nlD
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 26, 2022
Nobody won the big $55 million jackpot, so the prize money is carrying over into the next draw.
Now, at the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, November 1, there will be a $60 million jackpot up for grabs, plus an estimated 8 Maxmillions prizes.
Lotto Max draws every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are sold up until 9:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.
If you match all seven out of seven numbers in the draw, you win 87.25% of the pool’s funds. Those are odds of 1-in-33,294,800.
Are you feeling lucky?
- You might also like:
- "It’s surreal": Man nets huge lottery win just two days before his wedding
- Man waited until Monday to tell his 9 coworkers about their big lottery win
- Here’s what happens if a winner is related to a lottery employee
- Lottery winner plans to put his jackpot towards a trip to Alberta
- "It's overwhelming": Lottery winner grateful for the financial security
- Two people just became multimillionaires! Here's where the winning lottery tickets were sold