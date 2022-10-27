"It’s surreal": Man nets huge lottery win just two days before his wedding

The stars aligned for one lucky lottery winner in Nunavut, netting a massive $7 million just two days before his wedding.

Attaq Makpah won the $7,000,000 Daily Grand top prize on the October 13 draw by matching five of five winning numbers — 5, 11, 20, 22, and 37 — and the Grand Number, 4.

“It’s unbelievable,” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) when claiming his prize. “It’s surreal.”

The morning after the draw Makpah received an email about his Daily Grand ticket through Subscription Spot that said he’d be receiving a call from the WCLC Prize Payout office.

“I had never seen the note about them calling before,” he said.

Curious about the note, he called his soon-to-be father-in-law and went online to match his numbers to the top prize-winning numbers for the draw just two days before his wedding.

“I was speechless,” he said. “I still don’t know what to say.”

Makpah said that while eventually, the reality of his win sunk in, his then-fiancée’s disbelief ran a little deeper.

“She wouldn’t believe me until we got here,” he chuckled while claiming his prize in Winnipeg.

Thanks to Makpah’s windfall, the newly married couple are now on the hunt for their dream home.

Daily Grand winners can choose between $1,000 a day for the rest of their lives or a single lump sum of $7 million.

To date, every Daily Grand winner in the Prairie provinces and the north has selected the lump sum option.

Makpah’s win also set a unique record, marking the largest lottery win on a ticket sold in Nunavut, and the largest, most northern lottery prize claimed in North America.