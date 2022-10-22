NewsLottery

Someone in Canada just became $70 million richer with MASSIVE lottery win

Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 22 2022, 4:49 pm
Tim Townley/Shutterstock

It took 20 draws for someone in Calgary to take home the $70 million winning Lotto Max ticket.

While someone in Calgary took home this massive win, there was still life-changing money won across the country — especially for Ontario Lotto Max players.

“Sixty-three (63) sets of MaxMillions numbers were drawn last night and 28 were won or shared across Canada,” a statement from OLG reads.

Six Ontarians became “max-millionaires” as they claimed winning tickets each worth $1 million.

Those tickets were sold in Nepean and the rest were purchased in Vaughan, Kitchener, Niagara Region, and Kingston.

Meanwhile, four MaxMillions winning tickets worth $500,000 were sold in:

  • Dufferin/Peel Region (shared with ticket sold in Western Canada)
  • St. Catharines (shared with ticket sold in Quebec)
  • Brampton (shared with ticket sold in BC)
  • Toronto (shared with ticket sold in Quebec)

A BC ticket holder and someone in Quebec is sharing one MaxMillions winning ticket worth $333,333.40.

Another who purchased a ticket in Brampton, Ontario has won a Lotto Max Second Prize ticket worth $274,059.80.

Ontario had the most MaxMillions winning tickets from the draw – eleven.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

