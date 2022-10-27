If you bought a lottery ticket for the October 26 draw, you might want to check it.

OLG has just announced where the winning tickets were sold in Ontario, and some people’s lives are about to change.

In Mississauga, someone won an Encore prize worth $100,000 and in the Niagara region, someone bought a Lotto 6/49 second prize-winning ticket worth $130,270.40.

As for the big winners, two people in Ontario woke up as multimillionaires on Thursday morning. According to OLG, two Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Brampton and Thunder Bay. Those two lucky folks had purchased winning tickets each worth $2.5 million.

Didn’t win?

The next Lotto 6/49 draw takes place on Saturday, October 29 with the Golden Draw offering a $39 million jackpot and a Classic Draw which offers players a chance to win a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw.

Fingers crossed!