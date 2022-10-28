Lottery winner plans to put his jackpot towards a trip to Alberta

Lottery winners tend to take exotic trips with some of their windfall, however one winner in Saskatchewan says he wants to take a trip to Alberta with his earnings.

“I told my mom to wake me up because I was dreaming,” recounted Justice Tallmadge as he sat in the Sask Lotteries Prize Payout Office to claim the $200,000 windfall he’s taking home after winning the top prize on his $7 Lucky Lines Extravaganza scratch ticket.

Tallmadge says the win represents a fresh start for him and his family and it’s something he’s grateful for.

“I didn’t even see the winning line at first. I handed it to my mom to look over and she started to freak out,” he laughed. Tallmadge and his mother double-checked all the symbols multiple times to make sure they were holding a winner before informing the rest of the family.

Tallmadge says he’s got some plans for the winnings, including a visit to Alberta to see some family, but the reality of the win still has yet to really sink in.

“I think it’ll probably change when I actually have the money,” he noted before claiming his prize.

Tallmadge’s choice to take a trip to Alberta with some of his winnings isn’t new — a pair of winners from Saskatchewan earlier this year also said they planned to take a trip to Calgary with some of their newfound riches.

We mean National Geographic did name Alberta as one of the top destinations to visit in 2023, so Tallmadge might be onto something here.

The Saskatoon winner’s ticket came from the Esso “On the Run” at 814 22nd Street. He scratched it on Sept. 28.