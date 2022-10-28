Here’s what happens if a winner is related to a lottery employee

An Ontario lottery winner related to an OLG retailer employee will soon be able to pick up his cheque after a review.

According to a news release by OLG, St. Catharines resident Harry Jeffrey bought a ticket for the Instant Quest for Gold Crossword game and won the top prize worth $50,000.

However, unlike other lottery winners, claiming his prize wasn’t exactly straightforward.

OLG states that since Jeffrey’s daughter works for an authorized OLG retailer, “his claim falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win.”

So what happens when you’re related to someone who works for OLG or an affiliate?

These wins are considered “insiders” and those with claims worth $10,000 or more are subjected to enhanced review and validation. There’s also a 30-day publication period before receiving payment to be sure that “there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.”

But there’s some good news for Jeffrey: he’ll be able to pick up his winnings on November 26 as long as there are no additional claims before then.

“It is OLG’s goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time,” reads the release.

Jeffrey’s ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience on Queenston Street in St. Catharines.