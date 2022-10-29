Man waited until Monday to tell his 9 coworkers about their big lottery win

It’s going to be a lively conversation at the water cooler after a group of coworkers won the lottery.

Made up of 10 members from Ontario, the group has been playing the lottery together for a few years and often buy tickets whenever there’s a sizeable jackpot.

“We started playing together about four years ago,” said group leader Avadis Jamjian, a North York resident. “I bought our ticket and I checked it using the OLG App the next evening.”

Jamjian was stunned to learn that they had actually won in the May 27 Lotto Max draw and their total winnings was a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000.

“My brain couldn’t process the prize amount,” recalled Jamjian. “I was in pure shock!”

Jamjian managed to keep the news to himself that weekend and wait until Monday to tell his group members about their win.

“They were so surprised,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up the cheque with his coworkers. “After all these years, we finally won a big prize.”

In addition to Jamjian, members include Chandrauthayan Sellathurai of Mississauga, Kwong Chain of Unionville, Ludwick Joseph of York, Onofrio Riga of Toronto, Ranjit Rehal of Brampton, Teresa Chan of Unionville, Thi Nguyen of Scarborough, as well as Thi Nguyen and Thi Tran, both Toronto residents.

Although the others didn’t share what they plan to do with their share of the winnings (still an impressive $50,000), Avadis said he plans to use the money to go to Cuba for a vacation with his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Newstands on Sheppard Avenue in North York.