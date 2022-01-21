5 exciting Burnaby restaurant openings to look forward to

We always keep you updated on the best new restaurants that open in and around Vancouver, and Burnaby’s food and beverage scenes seem to be heating up as of late.

Here are some new restaurants that are open or opening soon in Burnaby.

Open

Japan’s most popular fluffy pancake purveyor, Gram Cafe, has softly opened its new Metro Vancouver location. Gram Cafe’s outpost at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby is now open for folks looking for the concept’s famous sweet and savoury selections.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-452-5830

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, known for its Mazesoba (soupless ramen), operates four other BC locations in Vancouver and Coquitlam. This concept was founded in Tokyo, Japan, in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Opening Soon

Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar. Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.

Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early this year. Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Claudio’s will offer seats for 45 people inside and 26 people on its outdoor patio too. Described as “Pasta Amore 2.0,” Claudio’s will pay homage to owner and chef Claudio Magagnin, who operated Pasta Amore as a family-owned institution for over 20 years.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby