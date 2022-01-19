With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver?

Whether it’s a selection of seasonal sweets, a picture-perfect cream puff, or a crave-worthy cake you’re after, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.

Here are some great places to get treats for Lunar New Year in Vancouver.

Mandarin Crunch Bar, Year Of The Tiger Cream Puff Pack

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

Nine Piece Lunar New Year Collaboration Chocolate Box

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Year of the Tiger Cake, Tiger Gift Box

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-956-7789

Lunar New Year Red And Gold Macaron Gift Box, Special Evidence Cake

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Trio of Handcrafted Treats, Lunar New Year Candy Collection

Lunar New Year Chocolate Showpieces

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Seasonal Iced Cream Puffs

Address: Station Square PriceSmart Foods Pop-up (Jan 28-31)

Special Roasted Oolong Gelato

Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver

