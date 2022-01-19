FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

Best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver

Jan 19 2022, 11:06 pm
Best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver
Courtesy Shangri-La Vancouver & Ladurée
With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver?

Whether it’s a selection of seasonal sweets, a picture-perfect cream puff, or a crave-worthy cake you’re after, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.

Here are some great places to get treats for Lunar New Year in Vancouver.

BETA5 Chocolates

Mandarin Crunch Bar, Year Of The Tiger Cream Puff Pack

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BETA5 (@beta5chocolates)

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336

Facebook | Instagram

Chez Christophe

Nine Piece Lunar New Year Collaboration Chocolate Box

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chez Christophe (@chezchristophe)

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Buttermere

Year of the Tiger Cake, Tiger Gift Box

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789

Instagram

Ladurée

Lunar New Year Red And Gold Macaron Gift Box, Special Evidence Cake

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030

Facebook | Instagram

Shangri-La Vancouver

Trio of Handcrafted Treats, Lunar New Year Candy Collection

lunar new year treats

Courtesy Shangri-La Vancouver

More info

Temper Chocolate & Pastry

Lunar New Year Chocolate Showpieces

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Tea Cubed Patisserie

Seasonal Iced Cream Puffs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tea Cubed Patisserie (@tcubed_ca)

Address: Station Square PriceSmart Foods Pop-up (Jan 28-31)

Instagram

Passione

Special Roasted Oolong Gelato

lunar new year treats

Courtesy Passione

Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

