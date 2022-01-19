Best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver
With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year treats in Vancouver?
Whether it’s a selection of seasonal sweets, a picture-perfect cream puff, or a crave-worthy cake you’re after, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.
Here are some great places to get treats for Lunar New Year in Vancouver.
BETA5 Chocolates
Mandarin Crunch Bar, Year Of The Tiger Cream Puff Pack
Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336
Chez Christophe
Nine Piece Lunar New Year Collaboration Chocolate Box
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-4200
Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474
Buttermere
Year of the Tiger Cake, Tiger Gift Box
Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789
Ladurée
Lunar New Year Red And Gold Macaron Gift Box, Special Evidence Cake
Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030
Shangri-La Vancouver
Trio of Handcrafted Treats, Lunar New Year Candy Collection
Temper Chocolate & Pastry
Lunar New Year Chocolate Showpieces
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
Tea Cubed Patisserie
Seasonal Iced Cream Puffs
Address: Station Square PriceSmart Foods Pop-up (Jan 28-31)
Passione
Special Roasted Oolong Gelato
Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver