It seems like there’s serious beef… or chicken… between KFC Canada and McDonald’s Canada right now.

So… McDonald’s just released its new Chicken Big Mac, right? Available for just a limited time, this new item is made with a 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating, this morsel is topped with Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

People seemed pretty excited about it, but KFC had a few words to say in response. “There, we fixed it.”

KFC Canada responded with a social media campaign to “fix” the Chicken Big Mac by replacing the Big Mac chicken patties with two KFC crispy chicken filets and showing it off to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s replied with a Tweet saying “there’s no need to fix something that is perfect,” to which KFC replied with a challenge. “Taste test?”

KFC even parked truck-sized ads displaying its “fixed it” chicken sandwich in front of McDonald’s locations across Toronto. THEN, KFC put up a billboard on the Gardiner highway, one of Canada’s busiest. As if all of that wasn’t enough of a statement, influencers on TikTok and Instagram have been hired to upgrade the Chicken Big Mac with KFC chicken.

“KFC is known for Finger Lickin’ Good Chicken, when McDonald’s announced the launch, we saw it as a timely opportunity to tap into a cultural moment such as this,” said Azim Akhtar, director of marketing for KFC Canada, in a press release.

“It was a chance for the brand to have some playful banter and engage with our consumers in a fun way,” Akhtar added.

Stay tuned for all updates on this chicken sandwich rivalry.

#NEW: KFC Canada has launched a campaign against McDonald’s Canada by driving ad trucks by locations claiming their sandwich is “Better with KFC”. This was after the release of the Chicken Big Mac earlier this week.@kfc_canada @McDonaldsCanada #ChickenBigMac #BetterWithKFC pic.twitter.com/myAPn44Cht — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) March 8, 2023