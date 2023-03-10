FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsCanada

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac: The best social media reactions

Hogan Short
Mar 10 2023, 6:59 pm
Daily Hive | khak/Shutterstock

The much-anticipated McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac officially dropped at participating stores across the country on March 7 and people have thoughts.

We gave our honest thoughts about the new handheld sandwich, KFC Canada chimed in with a cheeky ad campaign, and social media reacted passionately.

Made with a 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating, this morsel is topped with Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Twitter reactions have been…interesting.

Here are just some of the best social media reactions to the new Chicken Big Mac, currently available for a limited time.

The Good

The Bad

The Ugly

The Funny

Chicken Big Mac from McDonald's

Chicken Big Mac from McDonald’s

