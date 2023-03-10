McDonald's Chicken Big Mac: The best social media reactions
The much-anticipated McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac officially dropped at participating stores across the country on March 7 and people have thoughts.
We gave our honest thoughts about the new handheld sandwich, KFC Canada chimed in with a cheeky ad campaign, and social media reacted passionately.
Made with a 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating, this morsel is topped with Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.
Twitter reactions have been…interesting.
- You might also like:
- Business groups say bag fees for food takeout and delivery should be repealed
- We tried Tim Hortons new Apple Fritter breakfast cereal and we have thoughts (PHOTOS)
- Starbucks unveils line of drinks made with extra virgin olive oil
Here are just some of the best social media reactions to the new Chicken Big Mac, currently available for a limited time.
The Good
Here’s my review on the @McDonaldsCanada Chicken Big Mac. #bigmac #chickenbigmac
Productivity will certainly be cut by 50% for the remainder of the day. I still have half of it for dinner. 😎
7/10. I can see this hitting 10/10 the next morning after a bottle of JD 🍔 https://t.co/vL1JXDJBzM pic.twitter.com/Swthjl5oKb
— Abbi L. (@Abbi_Lez) March 7, 2023
the #ChickenBigMac honestly is a 100/10 for me
goes so crazy I can’t believe it hasn’t been done before pic.twitter.com/EsJEb4I5Py
— undead / josh (@undeadisntdead) March 7, 2023
That Chicken Bigmac is messy as fuckkkk bro. But damn it’s tasty 🤤
— TommyFreshMusic (@TommyFreshMusic) March 8, 2023
The Bad
The #ChickenBigMac is bland.
— Tim Parent (@timparent) March 8, 2023
#ChickenBigMac is the worst thing McDonald’s has ever created , chicken Patties were completely tasteless . Horrible.
— Courtland (@xCourtland) March 7, 2023
The Ugly
i personally wouldn’t order again, like the beef version better 🍔 #ChickenBigMac pic.twitter.com/mko8bI25Ke
— Amy Langdon (@alangdon17) March 8, 2023
So I tried the new #ChickenBigMac and just as I thought disgusting pic.twitter.com/KkO4gxr0lE
— Jonas LaClaque (@JLaclaque) March 7, 2023
The new #ChickenBigMac is horrendous. Not sure what they were thinking 😂👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/EZziQyoDdL
— Phil Doucet (@TheReelPhilD) March 8, 2023
The Funny
There, we fixed it 😉@mcdonaldscanada#BetterWithKFC https://t.co/zpFFwhc8jn pic.twitter.com/jxfr6yvceJ
— KFC Canada (@kfc_canada) March 7, 2023