The much-anticipated McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac officially dropped at participating stores across the country on March 7 and people have thoughts.

We gave our honest thoughts about the new handheld sandwich, KFC Canada chimed in with a cheeky ad campaign, and social media reacted passionately.

Made with a 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating, this morsel is topped with Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Twitter reactions have been…interesting.

Here are just some of the best social media reactions to the new Chicken Big Mac, currently available for a limited time.

The Good

Here’s my review on the @McDonaldsCanada Chicken Big Mac. #bigmac #chickenbigmac Productivity will certainly be cut by 50% for the remainder of the day. I still have half of it for dinner. 😎 7/10. I can see this hitting 10/10 the next morning after a bottle of JD 🍔 https://t.co/vL1JXDJBzM pic.twitter.com/Swthjl5oKb — Abbi L. (@Abbi_Lez) March 7, 2023

the #ChickenBigMac honestly is a 100/10 for me goes so crazy I can’t believe it hasn’t been done before pic.twitter.com/EsJEb4I5Py — undead / josh (@undeadisntdead) March 7, 2023

That Chicken Bigmac is messy as fuckkkk bro. But damn it’s tasty 🤤 — TommyFreshMusic (@TommyFreshMusic) March 8, 2023

The Bad

#ChickenBigMac is the worst thing McDonald’s has ever created , chicken Patties were completely tasteless . Horrible. — Courtland (@xCourtland) March 7, 2023

The Ugly

i personally wouldn’t order again, like the beef version better 🍔 #ChickenBigMac pic.twitter.com/mko8bI25Ke — Amy Langdon (@alangdon17) March 8, 2023

So I tried the new #ChickenBigMac and just as I thought disgusting pic.twitter.com/KkO4gxr0lE — Jonas LaClaque (@JLaclaque) March 7, 2023

The new #ChickenBigMac is horrendous. Not sure what they were thinking 😂👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/EZziQyoDdL — Phil Doucet (@TheReelPhilD) March 8, 2023

