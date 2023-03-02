FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsCanada

McDonald's is launching the Chicken Big Mac across Canada

Mar 2 2023, 12:00 pm
Hold onto your Big Mac sauce, McDonald’s fans, as the fast-food destination is officially launching something new in Canada next week: the Chicken Big Mac.

The much-anticipated handheld is officially dropping at participating stores across the country on March 7.

Made with a 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating, this morsel is topped with Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy dill pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

The Chicken Big Mac will soon be available for a limited time.

Once it has launched, folks can get it in-restaurant, through the McDonald’s app, or via McDelivery.

Will you try this new menu item the next time you’re at McDonald’s?

