An honest review of the new McDonald's Chicken Big Mac (PHOTOS)

A viral food hack has now become a reality and is about to hit McDonald’s locations across Canada.

Starting March 7, the Chicken Big Mac will be on menus at select stores nationwide and will be available while supplies last.

Fans of the classic Big Mac will now have another sandwich option. It’s extremely similar to the Big Mac except for the fact that the two burger patties have been swapped out for two chicken patties.

TikTok users have been posting videos of themselves ordering a Big Mac with chicken instead of beef and it looks like McDonald’s has caught on. Not only did they listen but it looks like they’ve also made a few tweaks.

Dished was lucky enough to attend the unveiling of the Chicken Big Mac and here’s our honest opinion.

First impressions? The packaging is really cute and features a colourful cross-section of what’s inside the box.

As for the sandwich, it looks just like the original Big Mac with its multi-layered sesame bun. It’s also layered with shredded lettuce and a slice of cheese, pickles, and the classic Big Mac sauce to tie it all together.

Online, people were posting videos of themselves ordering this off-menu item with chicken patties. McDonald’s clearly recognized this winning formula but they’ve made sure to make the patties thinner.

When it comes to textures, this sandwich has it all.

The bun is soft, the chicken patties are lightly battered and crispy, and the lettuce brings that added crunch.

So with all those layers, is it easy to eat? Not really — this is one messy sandwich.

Can we recommend it? Absolutely. The Chicken Big Mac is a solid choice the next time you find yourself at a McDonald’s.

And just like the Big Mac, you’re going to need both hands to eat this. Oh, and make sure you have a stack of napkins nearby.