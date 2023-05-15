Tim Hortons just added two new savoury items to its nationwide menu

It’s only a matter of time until you start to smell the scent of barbecue in the air, and it looks like Tim Hortons is getting a head start on summer.

If you’re a fan of the restaurant chain’s bowls and wraps, you might want to switch up your order because it has just added two new items to the menu.

Tim Hortons has launched a new BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap, each made with crispy seasoned chicken breast coated in a smoky barbecue glaze.

A mix of grains, lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, and cucumbers adds texture, and for the finishing touch, the bowl and wrap are topped off with a savoury, creamy barbecue sauce. Of course, you can also customize your order without chicken or beef.

And there’s no waiting — the new menu items are available at locations across Canada starting today.

Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons Tallis Voakes said the new additions “really pop in every bite.”

“You get a hit of bold and smoky from the barbecue glaze on our tender and delicious chicken, a creamy flavour from the sauce drizzled on top, and then the mix of fresh veggies and grains that our guests already know and love from our other Loaded Bowls and Loaded Wraps,” said Voakes.

“Altogether, it makes for an awesome lunch or dinner.”

Will you be trying out Tim Hortons’ new bowl or wrap?