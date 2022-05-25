Popular food items at The Keg Steakhouse ranked from worst to best

It’s been quite the heated debate on Twitter whether or not The Keg Steakhouse is “high-end” or “ritzy.”

People can’t seem to agree, from unapologetically loving it to downright hating on the popular chain.

It might be your favourite restaurant, it might be your least favourite, but chances are you’ve been there (and quite a few times). Whether you like it or not, it’s the go-to place for many birthdays, graduation dinners, and business meetings.

It got us thinking…

Why have people become so passionate about this? What makes The Keg such a special place for so many?

We took a good hard look at the food menu.

Here are our picks for the best food dinner dishes at The Keg Steakhouse, ranked from worst to best.

16. Chicken

There’s always one or two rotating chicken dishes on the Keg menu, like the oven-roasted blackened chicken served with confit garlic butter and hot honey. The sides of garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables are great. The thing is, chicken is pretty dull even at the best of times. You don’t come here for chicken dishes.

15. BBQ Pork Ribs

Again, you just don’t come to The Keg Steakhouse for pork products. You reach for the add-ons, sides, and steaks. These ribs are pretty good; you’d just be wrong for ordering them over some other options. Plus, we think a few other popular chains do ribs better.

14. Baseball Top Sirloin

With so many types of steaks to choose from, the Baseball steak always seems like an odd choice. It gets its name because it is massive and round like a baseball, which doesn’t sound that appealing to us.

13. Iceberg Wedge Salad

A boring pick, but salad to share is a nice touch, and the wedge is a must with a heavy meat order. This wedge is particularly great because it can come with the classic blue cheese dressing, or you can get the dill ranch.

12. Keg Burger

This burger is totally fine. It’s exactly what it needs to be at a place like The Keg. It’s fully dressed and comes with bacon, cheese, and a side of fries. There are no wild toppings or out-of-the-box sauces. We don’t recommend ordering it at a steakhouse, but it’s a good choice if you’re craving a burger.

11. Lobster Tail Dinner

Lobster dinner is the peak for many diners. And The Keg is just as well known for its seafood as its steak program. The thing is, we just don’t love the sides it comes with. Mushroom rice and seasonal vegetables just feel anticlimactic alongside something so beautiful and tasty. You can change the sides up or go for some add-ons, but we’re ranking based on the menu here.

10. Pistachio Crusted Salmon

A fantastic option for any pescatarian, the pistachio-crusted salmon is a very popular dish, and we see why. It also comes with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, and maple butter. This dish is tempting for even the biggest fan of steak.

9. Teriyaki Sirloin

Adding any sauce, like peppercorn, or hopefully not ketchup, is an absolute no-no for many. We don’t care. We like a sauce if the sauce is good, and the peppercorn at The Keg is excellent, but we like the originality of having a teriyaki option.

8. Bacon Wrapped Blue Cheese Filet

The bacon-wrapped blue cheese filet has a lot going on, but it never feels too busy. All of the flavours make sense, and it’s a dish that The Keg has entirely made its own. You can’t just go to any steakhouse and find this, and that’s why we like it so much.

7. Twice-Baked Potato

A classic side dish with steak, and you can find two different kinds here. The traditional baked potato or the twice-baked potato contains bacon bits. We like the latter, but you can’t go wrong with either.

6. Baked Brie

Baked brie is always a favourite starter, especially since it goes well with many savoury and sweet ingredients. It’s one of the few chances for a kitchen to really play and get creative with modern ingredients. The best part about the brie option at The Keg Steakhouse is that you get a variety of basil pesto and red pepper jelly.

5. Filet Mignon

It’s such a great cut of meat that it’s hard to have near the top of the list. Oh, and the one here is wrapped in bacon.

4. Prime Rib

Prime rib dinners are such a treat when you can find them. They’re a lot of work and time-consuming, so we often only get to have it at events, weddings, or the occasional Sunday brunch. Here, you can order it any time, and it’s SO appreciated.

3. Sirloin Oscar

This has to be the most appetizing thing on the food menu. As soon as you see it, it’s tough to think about anything else. Amazingly, there’s a steak dish covered in shrimp, scallops, and asparagus and smothered in mouth-watering béarnaise sauce.

2. Billy Miner Pie

Often the dessert for occasions like birthdays, the Billy Miner Pie is a genuinely iconic dish. It’s probably the quintessential Keg food item, which is strange since it’s not steak or seafood. It’s an Oreo pie filled with mocha ice cream and then topped with caramel and fudge sauce with almonds, h.

1. Escargot

The Escargot. It’s not for everybody (it’s baked snails), but that’s precisely why it’s our number one choice. It’s so divisive that it’s impossible to find it outside of fine-dining French restaurants.

The Escargot at The Keg Steakhouse is stuffed into mushroom caps and baked with garlic, herbs, and butter. They’re so delicious and served with pull-apart buns to soak up all of that excellent garlic butter.