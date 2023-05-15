Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready pizza, just launched a new kind of snack for a limited time only.

Now available across Canada, the popular chain is serving up new Crazy Puffs. Offering big flavour in small bites, an order of these includes four handheld pizza puffs made with shredded cheeses and pepperoni, and then finished with garlic sauce, Parmesan, and Italian herbs and spices.

“This big idea packs all the flavour of Little Caesars pizzas in a petite and portable format,” said Jessica Foust, the director of Little Caesars Global R&D, in a press release.

“We are always exploring new ways to enjoy pizza and celebrate the high-quality ingredients that are used in all Little Caesars restaurants throughout Canada. Made with our house made pizza dough, vine ripened tomato sauce and 100% Canadian Mozzarella cheese, these bites of pizza goodness make a perfect complement to any meal.”

The Pretzel Crust Pizza is about to leave the menu so it’s nice to know Canadians can still enjoy these new cheesy puff bites. Are they crazy? Maybe a little bit. What they do look like is delicious and a convenient new way to enjoy pizza.

These Crazy Puffs can now be ordered across Canada for $4.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Caesars Canada (@littlecaesarscanada)

Little Caesars

Instagram