Canadian mall transforms former Sears into an epic Asian food hall (PHOTOS)

CF Fairview Mall has just opened a new wing featuring only Asian food and drinks.

What used to house the former Sears on the first floor will now house popular names in Asian desserts and dining.

It’s all part of an $80 million revitalization plan that expands the space and connections to the Don Mills TTC station.

So far, four dessert spots are open with savoury sit-down dining options to open later this spring.

Fuwa Fuwa, famous for its fluffy souffle pancakes, has taken up residence here. Owner Benson Lau tells blogTO the weekends have been especially busy and he made the decision to open here because of their customer base.

It has the largest seating space of all the new businesses and Lau hopes the community is able to explore its expansive menu items.

Hazukido, specialists in Japanese croissants, offer its full seasonal rotation here.

All the croissants have 64 layers of butter and dough including their top-sellers Hazelnut Chocolate ($5.69) and Strawberry Custard ($5.20).

They also offer the trendy Croffle ($3.85), essentially croissant dough pressed in a waffle machine in a variety of flavours.

Regular student customer and neighbourhood resident Annika tells us she frequents the new wing “at least once a week with her friends.”

Xing Fu Tang, known for their Taiwanese brown sugar milk teas filled with slow-roasted tapioca serve up a side of fun with their drinks.

You can pull a stick with a number that corresponds to a box that carries your fortune reading.

Ranging from bad luck to excellent luck, each fortune is accompanied by a few wise words.

A representative from Cadillac Fairview tells us the choice to build a specific Asian food wing was a conscious one, “our Asian specialty-food retailers are honouring the needs and wants of our community which is comprised of a high amount of visible minorities.”

Part of the revitalization plan is the construction of high-density buildings that will take over the existing parking lot.

CF Fairview Mall hopes to accommodate the densification with the opening of a T&T Supermarket that would run along the entire wing, which is officially slated to open on May 18.

Other retailers in the wing include Hong Kong-style Saint-Germain Bakery and Urban Cova.

Good Catch, a seafood bar and cafe, Omni Noodle Palace, a Halal pulled noodle spot, and Bingz Crispy Burger are set to open this spring.

The new wing is accessible directly from the Don Mills TTC station exit and the west parking lot.