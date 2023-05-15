In the era of food collabs and mashups, it seems nothing is completely off the table.

Papa John’s Pizza has just announced a brand-new pizza flavour, set to exclusively hit its Canadian branches next week: Butter Chicken Pizza.

Combining Canadians’ love of both pizza and butter chicken, the fusion-style dish is made with Papa John’s signature fresh pizza dough and topped with a velvety, creamy butter chicken sauce, seasoned chicken, crunchy green peppers, and onions.

This innovative new pie joins the brand’s other one-of-a-kind offerings, including its Crispy Parm Pizza and Epic Stuffed Crust.

The Butter Chicken Pizza will be widely available at Papa John’s locations across Canada starting May 22, but Papa Rewards Loyalty members have access to the new flavour as of today, May 15.