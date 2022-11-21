KFC is offering buy-one-get-one FREE chicken buckets across Canada

Black Friday deals aren’t just for electronics and clothing, and KFC has a crispy-fried one worth noting.

The fast-food chain is offering an epic delivery deal to check out: Buy-one-get-one FREE buckets!

This promo will be available across Canada from November 25 to 28.

The only catch? You need to order via SkipTheDishes, Uber Eats, or DoorDash within that timeframe to get the goods.

Customers can simply order a 6-piece, 10-piece, or 14-piece KFC bucket and get the second one absolutely free.

You won’t be able to enjoy this freebie in-restaurant or on KFC.ca, so be sure to pick your favourite third-party delivery app and plan your feast.