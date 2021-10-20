Best foodie advent calendars in Canada 2021

While the holidays themselves are a truly delicious time, the lead-up to them should be just as drool-worthy, in our opinion.

To help make the wait more bearable to the happiest time of the year, some awesome brands have created advent calendars with foodies in mind.

Here are some amazing edible advent calendars every Canadian foodie needs for the holidays.

Sip on Davids Tea for over three weeks in a row. You can opt for the original 24 must-have festive teas or get the caffeine-free version. There’s also the 24 days of matcha calendar if you’re a big fan of the green stuff.

Squish Candy wants you to enjoy their sweets for 24 days in a row. We’re totally fine with accepting that challenge.

This year Purdys has a couple of drool-worthy advent calendars to choose from. The Christmas Village Advent Calendar and the Vegan Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar are both great picks from one of Canada’s all-time favourite chocolatiers. There’s also a 12-day advent for those who want 50% of the treats but 100% of the advent fun.

One of Vancouver’s most popular coffee spots, Revolver, has put together an advent calendar featuring 24 boxes with 24 pre-portioned coffees from around the globe. The best part? It’s all a surprise, and it’s available for delivery across Canada.

This calendar contains 24 individually wrapped portions of cheese encased in a fully recyclable, fridge door-friendly cardboard calendar. In Canada, this should be available at select Sobeys, Safeway, Federated Co-op, Save on Foods, Longos, Denningers, and Vincenzo’s locations, as well as smaller independent grocery store locations around the country.