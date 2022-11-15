Subway unveils first-ever smart fridge for grub on the go

Good news: Subway has launched a Smart Fridge so you can get your sandwich fix at any time of the day. The bad news: You probably won’t be able to ask for extra mayo.

On November 14, the company announced that it has installed its first interactive and fully unattended Smart Fridge at the University of California San Diego. The fridge, which was installed in September, is regularly stocked by a Subway restaurant nearby to ensure that the sandwiches are fresh.

According to the release, the machine features artificial intelligence and natural language processing so you can talk to the fridge and ask about the products inside. Shelves are equipped with weight sensors so you’re charged the correct amount and a UV-C light disinfects the machine after every purchase.

A rendering of the fridge shows that you can also add drinks and chips to your order. As for being able to customize your sandwich, it looks like that’s the price one pays for convenience.

Daily Hive has reached out to Subway but no word yet on whether or not these machines will be coming to Canada.

Some people are applauding the innovative way that the company is addressing the labour shortage.

While it might be convenient, that doesn’t mean everyone’s on board with the idea of buying sandwiches from a machine.

Subway states that initial feedback has been “extremely positive” with students enjoying the convenience of buying sandwiches at any time of day. Franchisees have already expressed interest in the Smart Fridges so it looks like the idea will likely take off soon.

Karla Martinez, Subway’s director of innovation for non-traditional development, said the Grab & Go concept has “quickly gained traction” with consumers since the sandwiches are made fresh every day.

“As Subway continues to expand off-premises concepts, guests can expect to find Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges in more convenient everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals,” said Martinez.

Would you buy a sandwich from a Subway Smart Fridge?