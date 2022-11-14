Tim Hortons launches festive holiday menu across Canada today

It’s that time of year when all the chains we know and love drop their highly anticipated holiday items, and now, it’s Tim Hortons’ time to spread some festive cheer.

The famous brand has tons of fresh bites and beverages to get guests into the holiday spirit. It also launched its Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot beverage cups, baked good boxes, and takeaway bags for the season.

“In crafting our annual holiday menu, we always want to feature flavours and aromas that are evocative of this special time of year and give guests that warm and comforting feeling,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“This year, we’re amplifying flavours like gingerbread and peppermint to get guests excited for the holiday season and to help transport them back to some of their favourite holiday memories shared with family and friends.”

Here are the holiday items you can try now at participating Tim Hortons locations across the country.

Gingerbread Oat Latte

Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate

Candy Cane Iced Capp (excluding Quebec)

Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew

Mocha Latte

Gingerbread Chocolate Dream Donut

Chocolate Fudge Pretzel Dream Donut

Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin

Filled Sugar Cookie