We love keeping up with exciting food concepts popping up in and around Vancouver, and one of note just came on our radar: Nanoose Bay Cafe.

This fresh spot is set to launch in Vancouver Island’s Fairwinds Landing later this spring.

It’s brought to us by veteran hospitality partners Eli Brennan, Alan Tse, and Chef Todd Bright.

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening this restaurant in Fairwinds Landing,” says Brennan, who also owns the Qualicum Beach Cafe and the Water St. Cafe in Vancouver with his partners.

“We’ve been operating on Vancouver Island for more than two years, and it’s been our intention from the start to support and give back to the local community and to continue to invest here while building true guest connections. We look forward to hosting you!”

This new eatery aims to offer an “elevated Vancouver Island dining experience,” complete with a beautiful view over the marina toward the Winchelsea Islands.

In terms of menu details, think local seafood in West Coast-inspired dishes.

“We know the importance of this location and building to the community,” says Brennan.

“It’s our goal that the Nanoose Bay Cafe will be much more than a restaurant and bar. We hope it will be a hub, a gathering place for the community, and an exciting culinary destination for visitors.”

The restaurant space will be constructed within the retained exterior of the historic Schooner Cove Hotel building, which will also house the coffee shop and a market aspects of the concept.

Once it’s open, patrons can look forward to a great patio and private dining options at the Nanoose Bay Cafe.

The eatery will offer lunch, dinner, and Happy Hour as well.

We'll keep you posted on an opening date; stay tuned!