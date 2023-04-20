A new bakery specializing in Korean treats and donuts is opening in downtown Vancouver soon: Unni Pastries.

This concept has been operating out of Commissary Connect fulfilling online orders and deliveries, and now, it’s going to settle into its very own brick-and-mortar space.

“Our parents used to have a Korean bakery for 15 years starting in 1999 and we closed down,” owner Esther Lee, who operates Unni with her husband, tells Dished.

“We both worked in that bakery and graduated VCC Bakery and pastry arts.”

Later on, the duo founded Unni and began running their business out of the commissary, along with its sister concept Dip and Sip, a local charcuterie company.

Unni Pastries’ storefront will be launching at 1773 Robson Street. The 1,100 sq ft space was previously occupied by Saku before it moved to a larger space just two blocks away.

Come opening day, we’re told folks can expect special Korean pastries, including donuts, scones, tarts, loaves, and cakes, along with charcuterie platters and boxes ranging from single servings to larger spreads for groups.

In addition to sweet and savoury treats, Unni will offer a selection of beverages like Caffe Umbria coffee, hot tea, and iced teas.

The bakery cafe will have seats for around a dozen people. Down the line, there will be additional seating on an outdoor patio.

Esther says the cafe’s walls will also have space for local artists’ work.

Unni Pastries is aiming to open in early May. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Unni Pastries

Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram