As we approach food truck season, chances are you’re going to start seeing a lot more of them around town, including a brand-new one with a very distinct look.

Tacosaurus, which just launched in March, is a dino-themed food truck dishing up tacos, quesabirria, dino bowls, and other authentic Mexican dishes “made by real hombres from the south,” according to the truck’s Instagram page.

Expect three different types of tacos here, including carnitas, birria, and vegetarian, all served with cilantro, onions, and fresh pico de gallo, as well as platters of nachos featuring the truck’s signature carnitas or birria on housemade tortilla chips.

You can order dessert here too, as Tacosaurus offers churros served alongside dulce de leche.

All through April, Tacosaurus has primarily been popping up at local Vancouver and Metro Vancouver breweries, including Studio Brewing, Steamworks Brewery, Steel and Oak Brewing, and Dageraad Brewing.

While the truck moves around depending on the week (and the day), you can stay updated on its whereabouts via its Instagram account, where its weekly schedule is posted.