The most expensive homes for sale in every Canadian province (PHOTOS)

Canada’s real estate market may be cooling, but the price of luxury property across the country remains as breathtaking as the homes themselves.

From a $39 million “modern mountain architectural masterpiece” in Whistler to $7,450,000 worth of ocean views in Halifax, there are lavish homes for sale across Canada.

Point2Homes, an online real estate marketplace, has rounded up the most expensive home currently on the market in each Canadian province. Check out the “crème de la crème for potential homebuyers,” below.

1. British Columbia | 5462 Stonebridge Drive, Whistler | $39,000,000

The most expensive home for sale in Canada is a “modern mountain architectural masterpiece” perched above Alta Lake in Whistler. Notable features of the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home include a floating staircase, inner courtyard, 40-foot granite fireplace, and an 82-foot cantilevered infinity pool.

Ontario’s most expensive home was inspired by a French palace. There’s really no need to ever leave the 26,000-square-foot abode – it has its own indoor swimming pavilion, state-of-the-art gym, home theatre with custom Lamborghini seating, and a nightclub.

With a $35 million price tag, this sprawling Montréal mansion is intended for anyone “looking for the very best.” Located on a quiet street near Westmount and Downtown, the eight-bedroom, 15-bathroom home offers sweeping views of the city from its rooftop patio. There’s also a sauna, heated pool, elevator, and gorgeous wrought-iron grand staircase.

Nestled amongst snow-tipped mountains, vast forest parkways, and the Bow River lies the “Architectural Digest” showpiece that is Alberta’s most expensive home. Highlights include massive wood-burning fireplaces, a two-storey library, a theatre room, and a hidden staircase that leads to a stone wine grotto.

Winnipeg’s priciest piece of real estate is a custom built art deco-style estate. Situated on a 1.7 acre riverfront lot, the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has its own guest cottage, as well as indoor and outdoor pools, two offices, a wine cellar, and games and media rooms.

6. Nova Scotia | 1160 Rockcliffe Street, Halifax | $7,450,000

The sixth most expensive home in Canada is located on Halifax’s Northwest Arm. The oceanfront property offers panoramic views through a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. The open-concept main floor is perfect for entertaining, while the 800-square-foot primary suite is the ultimate escape. There’s a boathouse on the 27,400-square-foot lot, too.

7. Prince Edward Island | 1367 Mill River East Road, Mill River East | $4,750,000

PEI’s most expensive property has a name: Birdsong. The waterfront home is a short boat ride from sandy beaches, gorgeous dunes, the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and the Atlantic Ocean. Combining comfort, privacy, and luxury, the property includes two guest quarters and a boathouse, in addition to the main home.

A 2,272-square-foot custom-built bungalow is the eighth most expensive house in Canada. Situated on 10 acres of land, the one-of-a-kind abode comes with an expansive stretch of sandy beach, a huge deck that overlooks the lake, a heated garage, a boathouse, and a boat.

Nestled on a private 4.3-acre lot, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home offers panoramic views of the ocean and community of Outer Cove. Perfect for both entertaining and family life, it has a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a large family room with a fireplace, a sunroom, and a formal dining room.

10 – 1. New Brunswick | 114 Riverside Promenade, Shediac | $2,750,000

In New Brunswick, two properties are on the market for $2,750,000, so we have a tie for the province’s most expensive home.

The first is a unique property called the “Webster House.” Tucked away on eight acres of land and surrounded by mature trees, the century home offers a spectacular view of Shediac Bay. There are 10 bedrooms – each with an ensuite – as well as a wine cellar, an outdoor pool, and a tennis court. Previously used as a bed and breakfast, the home comes fully furnished.

The other most expensive home in New Brunswick is a prestigious waterfront property on the Bouctouche River. The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and several fireplaces. The kitchen features quartz counter tops and top-of-the-line appliances, while the main floor living room has a propane fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and soaring windows.