As if living in one of the most picturesque places in the world wasn’t enough, you could enjoy Canmore living in a $12 million luxury home.

Point2Homes released its report on the most expensive homes for sale in Canada, and one gorgeous house in Canmore represents Alberta on the list.

This 10,000-square-foot house boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three garages, and five fireplaces in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. And if you ever decided you want to leave this spectacular place, it is close to major ski resorts, downtown Canmore, and Stewart Creek Golf Club.

123 Cairns Landing is in a gated community close to the Bow River and has several walking and bike paths.

If you’d rather stay in, you can enjoy a two-storey library with wine from your wine grotto.

The most expensive home for sale right now is in Whistler, BC, and sits at $39 million.