One of Canada's most expensive homes for sale is in Montreal (VIDEO)

Jul 19 2022, 6:08 pm
One of Canada's most expensive homes for sale is in Montreal (VIDEO)
Realtor.ca

If you’re in the market for a new home, why not go big?

And when we say big, we mean like the most expensive homes in the country big.

Point2, a publication that covers real estate market trends, is highlighting the most expensive homes across Canada, one of which is right here in Montreal.

A $35 million home at 3165 Place De Ramezay is good for the third-most expensive home for sale in the country.

According to the Realtor listing, the eight-bedroom home is “one of the most extraordinary homes to hit the market.”

The 15-bathroom residence was “meticulously renovated top-to-bottom” and the result is nothing short of exceptional.

If you don’t believe us, check out the real estate agent’s listing of the spectacular property.

“Canada’s real estate landscape is no stranger to pricey homes – especially with the skyrocketing values of the past two years,” says Point2. “As the market finally shows signs of cooling off, the asking prices of the country’s luxury homes remain as astounding as the homes themselves.”

Here are the most expensive homes currently for sale in every Canadian province:

Province Price Address
British Columbia $39,000,000 5462 Stonebridge Drive, Whistler
Ontario $37,500,000 2275 Doulton Drive, Mississauga
Quebec $35,000,000 3165 Place De Ramezay, Montréal
Alberta $12,700,000 123 Cairns Landing, Canmore
Manitoba $8,499,900 1063 Wellington Crescent, Winnipeg
Nova Scotia $7,450,000 1160 Rockcliffe Street, Halifax
Prince Edward Island $4,750,000 1367 Mill River East Road, Mill River East
Saskatchewan $3,900,000 400 Lakeshore Drive, Wee Too Beach
Newfoundland/Labrador $2,900,000 48-58 Doran’s Lane, Middle Cove Logy Bay Outer Cove
New Brunswick $2,750,000 25 G. E. Klomfass Avenue, Bouctouche
