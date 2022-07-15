A Look Inside: $5M Toronto mansion is an ode to the Raptors and DeMar DeRozan (PHOTOS)

Beyond the stunning façade of 307 Oriole Parkway lies an ode to DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors.

The recently listed Chaplin Estates home has its very own Raptors-red basketball court in the backyard, complete with floodlights for late-night games and an adjustable net. The court is surrounded by a high fence, so there’s no risk of lost balls or broken windows.

In addition to the collection of We the North paraphernalia and Raptors logos in the basement rec room, there’s also a signed DeMar DeRozan jersey and a full-sized wall decal of the all-star in action.

As the listing states, 307 Oriole Parkway is a “one-of-a-kind house.”

Beyond the Raptors-infused décor, the 5,700-square-foot home features a sweeping grand staircase and luxurious wainscotting. Hardwood flooring and details abound.

There are two oversized family rooms on the main floor, each with a fireplace, and a third on the second floor with a walkout to a deck.

The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, and marble countertops.

In addition to the formal dining room, there’s a separate breakfast area that, through several sets of French doors, walks out to the backyard.

In addition to the basketball court, the sprawling stone space features a covered outdoor dining area and built-in barbeque that are perfect for entertaining in any weather.

There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home. The third-floor primary retreat has a sitting room with a gas fireplace, a private deck, and an office with two built-in workstations. The space also features a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite.

The basement features an enviable gym and a sizable wine cellar, as well as the aforementioned Raptors-themed rec room.

Currently listed at $5,095,000 with Harvey Kalles Real Estate, 307 Oriole Parkway was put on the market for $5,695,000 in May and $5,295,000 in June but removed when the higher price tags failed to produce a sale.

Sports fans and prospective buyers alike can check out the full listing here.