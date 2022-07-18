Real EstateUrbanized

You can rent "The Godfather" mansion on Airbnb (PHOTOS)

Jul 18 2022, 8:57 pm
You can rent "The Godfather" mansion on Airbnb (PHOTOS)
Marc McAndrews

Next week, Airbnb is making you an offer you can’t refuse.

At 1 pm on Wednesday, July 27, the Corleone Mansion from The Godfather will be available to book through the rental company for an exclusive stay running from August 1 to 31.

The exterior of the stately Staten Island home is featured in the opening scene of the classic 1972 film. Built in 1930, the 6,248-square-foot, Tudor-style mansion has been “completely modernized,” but is still instantly recognizable.

The monthlong booking will be available for up to five guests, the Airbnb listing says.

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

The Godfather Mansion features five horse-head-free bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which as the listing says, are “most suitable for two adults and three children.”

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

In addition to the double ovens and stovetops in the kitchen, guests can make use of the backyard BBQ and pizza oven. There are multiple indoor and outdoor dining areas, too.

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

There are chandeliers in nearly every room. There are four alone in the living room, along with ample leather seating, a fireplace, and a large TV.

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

There’s a home office should a guest need to “call upon someone to do a service” during their stay. Other amenities include a well-stocked basement pub, a games room, and a gym.

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

Marc McAndrews

The single booking for The Godfather Mansion will go live on Airbnb at 1 pm EST on Wednesday, July 27.

