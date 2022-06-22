Montreal neighbourhood ranked one of Canada's best for a night out

Where is your favourite Montreal neighbourhood for a night out?

Because publication Locals Night Out‘s favourite is Le Plateau.

The publication ranked the trendy Montreal neighbourhood as the fourth-best area in Canada for a night out.

Their rankings analyzed online postings related to restaurants, bars, theatres, karaoke joints, and comedy clubs, and ranked communities based on local businesses with glowing reviews.

Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood topped the Canadian list with a sparkling 90% score followed by Ottawa’s Little Italy and Toronto’s Upper Beaches.

Le Plateau settled in fourth with a score of 78.4%.

Le Plateau is renowned for being a major centre for the arts and consists of a large concentration of artists, musicians, and creative organizations.

The popular area also has a slew of phenomenal restaurants, bars, clubs, and cafes. Plus, you’re a stone’s throw away from Montreal’s namesake mountain, Mont-Royal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Royal (@leroyal_mtl)

Sticking around the province, the Local Night Out publication also crowned Quebec City as the all-around best city in Canada for a night out with a dazzling 82.9% rating. Montreal ranked fourth (wedged between Victoria and Vancouver) with a score of 74.7%.

According to Local Night Out, the best three cities in the world for a night out is Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro, Preston Street in Brighton, and Greenwich in London.