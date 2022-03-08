Free two-day maple syrup festival kicks off in Montreal this month

It might be a good time to channel your inner lumberjack because a maple syrup festival is on its way to Montreal.

Officially called Cabane Panache, all the sugary goodness of a Quebec cabane à sucre will be coming to Promenade Wellington between March 19 to 22.

The tenth annual urban cabane à sucre will feature two days of woodcutting, maple taffy on snow, immersive decorations, live music, and of course, maple syrup.

Cabane Panache says this year’s festival will be transformed into a “p’tit shack” version, due to organizers finalizing plans before Quebec announced its reopening plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promenade Wellington (@promenadewellington)

Sugary treats and meals will be offered, including maple taffy, sugar pies, pancakes with syrup (obviously), snow taffy, candied bacon, maple-smoked pogos, Irish stew, waffles, croissants, and of course, maple-based cocktails.

There will also be a general store on-site to make sure you have enough maple syrup to last you through the springtime.

Other activities include a “lumberjack barbershop,” DJ sets, and karaoke.

Get ready to enter a sugar coma.

When: March 19 – 20

Time: Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: In front of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs church

Price: Free admission