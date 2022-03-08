Free two-day maple syrup festival kicks off in Montreal this month
It might be a good time to channel your inner lumberjack because a maple syrup festival is on its way to Montreal.
Officially called Cabane Panache, all the sugary goodness of a Quebec cabane à sucre will be coming to Promenade Wellington between March 19 to 22.
The tenth annual urban cabane à sucre will feature two days of woodcutting, maple taffy on snow, immersive decorations, live music, and of course, maple syrup.
Cabane Panache says this year’s festival will be transformed into a “p’tit shack” version, due to organizers finalizing plans before Quebec announced its reopening plan.
Sugary treats and meals will be offered, including maple taffy, sugar pies, pancakes with syrup (obviously), snow taffy, candied bacon, maple-smoked pogos, Irish stew, waffles, croissants, and of course, maple-based cocktails.
There will also be a general store on-site to make sure you have enough maple syrup to last you through the springtime.
Other activities include a “lumberjack barbershop,” DJ sets, and karaoke.
Get ready to enter a sugar coma.
Cabane Panache «P’tit shack» edition
When: March 19 – 20
Time: Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: In front of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs church
Price: Free admission