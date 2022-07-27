Happening street: This block in Little Burgundy is the coolest in Montreal
There’s no doubt that Montreal has a flurry of great neighbourhoods, interesting blocks, and happening streets.
But one stands out from the rest — which is saying a lot.
Tucked away just southwest of downtown, you’ll find Little Burgundy (Petite-Bourgogne), a neighbourhood that offers a wee bit of something for everyone.
- You might also like:
- The top-rated restaurants in different neighbourhoods across Montreal
- A local's guide to Montreal neighbourhoods
- What's the difference between boroughs and neighbourhoods in Montreal?
- Montreal neighbourhood ranked one of Canada's best for a night out
But more specifically, on Notre Dame Ouest between Rue Vinet and Charlevoix, you’ll find a small albeit happening block that is buzzing with great restaurants, bars, cafes, and even a theatre.
View this post on Instagram
You might even bump into former President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharing a private late-night dinner together.
Heck, there’s even a softball field and a kid’s park there.
From 2441 to 2525 Notre-Dame Ouest, you’ll find an impressive selection of shops and must-try restaurants, including the likes of Joe Beef — often considered one of the best restaurants IN THE WORLD.
Are you still not convinced? Here’s a quick recap of all the spots worth checking out on the incredible block. Because let’s be honest, sending tourists and locals downtown is too easy. This is where it’s at.
Joe Beef
View this post on Instagram
Possibly the most renowned restaurant in Montreal, Joe Beef established itself on the block in 2005 and is the catalyst for the street’s emergence and popularity.
Address: 2491 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm
Liverpool House
View this post on Instagram
Joe Beef’s sister restaurant offers an oyster bar, market-inspired comfort food, and a big-time terrace overlooking the park.
Get the lobster pasta, you won’t be disappointed.
Address: 2501 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm
Le Vin Papillion
View this post on Instagram
The third in the Joe Beef/Liverpool House family, this narrow wine bar is located two doors down from its siblings on Notre-Dame Ouest and it’s just as good.
Address: 2519 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm
Pub Burgundy Lion
View this post on Instagram
This British-style pub boasts Quebec’s largest whisky collection with over 600 options. They also do pub-grub right and have a rockin’ terrace.
Address: 2496 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Monday to Friday, 11:30 to 3 am; Saturday & Sunday, 10 to 3 am
September Cafe
View this post on Instagram
You can’t have a bustling street without a good coffee spot. September Cafe offers exactly that and a pretty cozy place to work from or hang out at.
Address: 2471 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
Stem Bar
View this post on Instagram
Stem Bar is September Cafe’s sister location (there’s a lot of that on the block) and has a nice terrace that’s full of foot traffic, great wines, and good eats.
Address: 2475 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 11 pm
El Gordo
View this post on Instagram
You can’t have a happening street without tacos.
Enter: El Gordo.
Address: 2518 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 4 to 1o pm; Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 10 pm
Mignon
View this post on Instagram
Open seven days a week, Mignon is relatively new to the block and offers steak-frites at a pretty good price.
Address: 2523 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 10 pm; Friday & Saturday, 5 to 11 pm
Shushu Bar À Poké + Sushi
View this post on Instagram
What’s a popular street without a sushi and poké bowl option?
Address: 2455 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: 11 am to 9 pm
Slice + Soda
View this post on Instagram
This trendy pizza chain is right on the corner of the block and offers big slices of ‘za inside a hip and retro location.
Address: 2451 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm
Fiorellino
View this post on Instagram
Fiorellino offers authentic wood oven pizzas and a diversity of Italian dishes inside a chic interior.
Address: 2472 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm
Théâtre Corona
View this post on Instagram
Built in 1912, Théâtre Corona is one of several vintage movie theatres in Montreal. Its exterior and interior designs have barely changed over its 100-plus years even though it’s mostly exclusively used for live events and musical shows now.
Address: 2490 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Hours: Varies