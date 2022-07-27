Happening street: This block in Little Burgundy is the coolest in Montreal

There’s no doubt that Montreal has a flurry of great neighbourhoods, interesting blocks, and happening streets.

But one stands out from the rest — which is saying a lot.

Tucked away just southwest of downtown, you’ll find Little Burgundy (Petite-Bourgogne), a neighbourhood that offers a wee bit of something for everyone.

But more specifically, on Notre Dame Ouest between Rue Vinet and Charlevoix, you’ll find a small albeit happening block that is buzzing with great restaurants, bars, cafes, and even a theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mignon (@mignonsteak)

You might even bump into former President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharing a private late-night dinner together.

Heck, there’s even a softball field and a kid’s park there.

From 2441 to 2525 Notre-Dame Ouest, you’ll find an impressive selection of shops and must-try restaurants, including the likes of Joe Beef — often considered one of the best restaurants IN THE WORLD.

Are you still not convinced? Here’s a quick recap of all the spots worth checking out on the incredible block. Because let’s be honest, sending tourists and locals downtown is too easy. This is where it’s at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Beef (@joebeef)

Possibly the most renowned restaurant in Montreal, Joe Beef established itself on the block in 2005 and is the catalyst for the street’s emergence and popularity.

Address: 2491 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liverpool House (@liverpoolhousemontreal)

Joe Beef’s sister restaurant offers an oyster bar, market-inspired comfort food, and a big-time terrace overlooking the park.

Get the lobster pasta, you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 2501 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Papillon (@vinpapillon)

The third in the Joe Beef/Liverpool House family, this narrow wine bar is located two doors down from its siblings on Notre-Dame Ouest and it’s just as good.

Address: 2519 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burgundy Lion Pub (@burgundylion)

This British-style pub boasts Quebec’s largest whisky collection with over 600 options. They also do pub-grub right and have a rockin’ terrace.

Address: 2496 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11:30 to 3 am; Saturday & Sunday, 10 to 3 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by September (@september_surf)

You can’t have a bustling street without a good coffee spot. September Cafe offers exactly that and a pretty cozy place to work from or hang out at.

Address: 2471 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stem (@stem_bar)

Stem Bar is September Cafe’s sister location (there’s a lot of that on the block) and has a nice terrace that’s full of foot traffic, great wines, and good eats.

Address: 2475 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Gordo (@elgordotacobar)

You can’t have a happening street without tacos.

Enter: El Gordo.

Address: 2518 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 4 to 1o pm; Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mignon (@mignonsteak)

Open seven days a week, Mignon is relatively new to the block and offers steak-frites at a pretty good price.

Address: 2523 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 10 pm; Friday & Saturday, 5 to 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shushu Montreal (@shushumontreal)

What’s a popular street without a sushi and poké bowl option?

Address: 2455 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: 11 am to 9 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slice + Soda (@sliceandsoda)

This trendy pizza chain is right on the corner of the block and offers big slices of ‘za inside a hip and retro location.

Address: 2451 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiorellino (@fiorellinosnackbar)

Fiorellino offers authentic wood oven pizzas and a diversity of Italian dishes inside a chic interior.

Address: 2472 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Théâtre Corona (@theatrecorona)

Built in 1912, Théâtre Corona is one of several vintage movie theatres in Montreal. Its exterior and interior designs have barely changed over its 100-plus years even though it’s mostly exclusively used for live events and musical shows now.

Address: 2490 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Hours: Varies