Bevees to open first alcohol-free bottle shop in BC

A new bottle shop is opening in Port Coquitlam, and it’s entirely alcohol-free: Bevees.

What’s more, the company claims you’ll be able to find a non-alcoholic version of any of your favourite alcoholic beverages. Be sure to add this to your list of favourite mocktails in the city.

Bevees will not only sell you the ingredients to make your own drinks but will include the first Booze-Free Beverage Room in BC, where you can sample anything in the store.

According to its website, you can expect to sit down at the bar and watch their mixologists whip you up your favourite drink. Bevees promises they have the glassware, complex cocktails, and sophisticated atmosphere of a bar, just without the booze.

“Imagine being able to enjoy all the pleasures of going out for drinks with friends, without having to deal with drunks?!”

If you’ve been out to a bar recently, you already know how much of a blessing that will be.

“Where beverages are concerned, we aren’t anti-booze, we are pro-choice,” continued Bevees.

“We want everyone to have easy access to the same diverse selection of beverages as those who drink alcohol. And we also think those who don’t drink alcohol should be able to socialize with friends, and celebrate occasions in the same sophisticated environment as those who do drink alcohol.”

The Bevees shop and beverage room will open to the public in Port Coquitlam in mid-November and operate daily from 11 am to 8 pm. Stay tuned for an exact opening date soon!

Address: #203 – 2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam

