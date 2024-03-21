Cheap Eats Vancouver: Tasty Market & Cafe

When it comes to the city of Vancouver, cheap eats just doesn’t mean the same thing it used to.

While there are plenty of things to love and recommend about Vancouver, affordability isn’t one of them: you’d be lucky to find a decent meal anywhere in the city for under 10 bucks, something that simply wasn’t true even a half-decade ago.

Thankfully, there are still a few truly affordable places hanging on — among them is Chinatown’s Tasty Market & Cafe.

A couple of months since celebrating its first birthday, this cozy shop is a certified double threat.

On the one hand, it’s a tiny grocery store offering solid prices on organic produce, specialty foods, and vegan options.

But take a quick step up a few stairs, and you’ll find a well-maintained cafe offering espresso-based drinks, fresh juices and smoothies, homemade pastries and lasagna, and super affordable wraps and sandwiches.

Its menu offerings change pretty frequently, but on our visit to this local gem early one morning, we chose their Jackson breakfast wrap, along with an Americano.

The Jackson includes rice, beans, scrambled eggs, potatoes, spinach, and bell pepper. It’s well seasoned with a hint of spice and can be grilled to order.

It also only costs six dollars.

Along with a relatively affordable coffee made with beans from Milano Coffee Roasters, you can grab a fresh and filling breakfast with a $10 bill — not something you can say for many spots in the neighbourhood.

Since first visiting, we’ve also had the chance to try a few of its sandwiches, its house-made croissant, and its celery, turmeric, and cucumber juice, all of which were high quality and didn’t break the bank.

If you’re planning a visit, don’t skip the grocer on the lower level.

Especially if you’re on a vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free diet, Tasty is one of your best bets in the Chinatown neighbourhood, both for price and selection.

While Tasty is still the new kid on the block, this unassuming cafe-grocery store hybrid is quickly becoming a mainstay for locals and visitors alike.

You won’t regret visiting them next time you’re in the area.

Tasty Market & Cafe

Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-466-0173

Instagram

