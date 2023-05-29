Land & Sea rebrands as Okini Restaurant & Bar in Kerrisdale

Fans of Kerrisdale’s Land & Sea might have already noticed the restaurant is looking different of late. The eatery has rebranded and unveiled a new name: Okini Restaurant & Bar.

The West Coast Japanese restaurant made the announcement late last week, signalling a new era for the 1864 W 57th Avenue spot.

The name Okini, which means “great appreciation and gratitude” in the Kansai dialect, was inspired by owners Steph Wan and Chef Kevin Lin’s family roots in the western Japan region.

While the name has changed, the signature dishes at the restaurant, which opened in Summer 2021, will not.

Patrons can still expect to find fan favourites like Salmon Soba, Unagi Risotto, and Pork Tomahawk up for order.

“Our commitment to using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients whenever possible remains unchanged, ensuring that each plate is a marriage of our dedication to quality while maintaining both traditional and modern Japanese flavours with our West Coast interpretation,” says Lin.

During their next visit, guests will be able to enjoy a fresh cocktail menu, along with the eatery’s selection of carefully curated sake and wine.

“We are passionate about creating exceptional dining experiences that go beyond the plate,” explains Wan.

“Our mission is to foster a sense of appreciation and gratitude through every aspect of our guests’ visit, from the warm hospitality to the meticulously crafted dishes and cocktail pairings. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, we strive to elevate Vancouver’s dining scene to new heights.”

Okini is currently open for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 5 pm.

Okini Restaurant & Bar

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-0155

Instagram