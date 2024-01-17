Milestones Coquitlam closing? Here's what we know

Metro Vancouver has seen restaurant closures all over the place, and another one could be added to the list: Milestones Coquitlam.

The restaurant chain is located at 2745 Barnet Highway, and earlier this week staff confirmed with Dished that, yes, the lease is up, but they are trying to negotiate this.

A representative from Milestones later told Dished the brand was in discussion with the landlord to extend the lease.

“The Milestones team is doing their best to keep the location up, and the landlord is listening and doing their best to keep the location open,” said the representative.

While nothing is set in stone, staff also told us if this Milestones were to close, it wouldn’t be for a couple of months.

Here’s hoping this is a Swiss Chalet situation and the lease is extended.

Milestones is best known for its Bellinis alongside modern comfort foods like its pastas, handhelds, and steaks. It has locations all across Canada with 11 just in BC.

Be sure to check back here for updates when they become available.

Address: 2745 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

