Closure averted: BC's only Swiss Chalet renews its lease

There’s good news for Metro Vancouverites who love Swiss Chalet’s signature rotisserie chicken: the province’s only location is sticking around a while longer.

A store manager at Swiss Chalet Burnaby confirmed to Daily Hive Thursday that the restaurant’s lease was extended on Wednesday, meaning it will not close next week as scheduled.

She would not give her name or any other details about what happened and referred Daily Hive to the restaurant’s head office. Their media relations department has not returned multiple requests for comment.

The last remaining BC outpost of the fast-casual chicken spot was supposed to permanently close at the end of the day on December 27, to the disappointment of Swiss Chalet fans.

The 3860 Lougheed Highway location is the only BC outpost of the Toronto-born restaurant chain that operates more than two dozen franchises in Ontario and Alberta.

With files from Daily Hive’s Hanna McLean