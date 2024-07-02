McDonald’s is on a roll with new menu additions. After it just brought back several retro nugget sauces, the fast food chain is bringing back a breakfast favourite: the Mighty McMuffin.

Available for a limited time only, the Mighty McMuffin is the sandwich featuring double bacon, a sausage patty, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Long gone are the days of having to decide between sausage and bacon.

The last time we saw this on McDonald’s Canada menus was in August 2023.

Be sure to act fast, because this mighty sandwich won’t be available for long.

Other recent menu additions include two new flavours of McShaker fries, the Western BBQ Quarter Pounder, and the Orange Cream Pop Shake.

Will you be grabbing this new mighty breakfast sandwich? Let us know in the comments.