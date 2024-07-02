FoodFood News

McDonald's Mighty McMuffin returns to Canada

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 2 2024, 11:17 pm
McDonald's Mighty McMuffin returns to Canada

McDonald’s is on a roll with new menu additions. After it just brought back several retro nugget sauces, the fast food chain is bringing back a breakfast favourite: the Mighty McMuffin.

Available for a limited time only, the Mighty McMuffin is the sandwich featuring double bacon, a sausage patty, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Long gone are the days of having to decide between sausage and bacon.

Mighty McMuffin

Mcdonald’s Canada

The last time we saw this on McDonald’s Canada menus was in August 2023.

Be sure to act fast, because this mighty sandwich won’t be available for long.

Other recent menu additions include two new flavours of McShaker fries, the Western BBQ Quarter Pounder, and the Orange Cream Pop Shake.

Will you be grabbing this new mighty breakfast sandwich? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop