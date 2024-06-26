We’re still trying to recover now that we won’t be getting any more new episodes of Bridgerton until Season 4 is released. But to hold us over, Netflix posted a video of Season 3 stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton trying different Canadian chips.

The duo tried five varieties and had interesting reactions to some of these Canada-exclusive flavours.

Lay’s Ketchup Chips

First, the Bridgerton stars tasted the all-too-famous Canadian ketchup chip. Upon opening the bag, Coughlan said they smelt very “ketchup-y,” while Newton said, “They smell kind of prawn cocktail-y.”

Once they took a bite, both stars enjoyed these chips. “It’s zingy,” said Coughlan, while Newton talked about how much he liked them.

“I thought I was going to like them [before], but I like them even more than I thought,” said Coughlan. “I also love the amount of seasoning on it.”

“I would have that whole bag on an evening in front of the telly,” admitted Newton.

Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickles

“I had a fried pickle here in Toronto yesterday. Do you like pickles?” Coughlan asked Newton while inspecting the chip bag.

“With certain dishes. Not just on their own,” said Newton.

But upon eating them, both stars agreed they liked these chips. Coughlan described these as “pickle-y and spicy,” and proceeded to thank Miss Vickie’s for the chips.

“I don’t hate them,” admitted Newton. “If I had them at home and it was the only bag that I had, I would eat the whole thing. Easy.”

Ruffles All Dressed

“Sweet and savoury. It’s like popcorn,” Newton said excitedly while reading the description on the bag.

Once they opened the chips, there was some debate as to what flavour these were supposed to be. True Canadians know that All Dressed chips are a mix of ketchup, barbecue sauce, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar. Unfortunately, no one told the Bridgerton stars that.

“What flavour is it meant to be?” asked Netwon.

“It’s a little barbecue-y” said Coughlan.

“It is like a mix,” said Newton. “It’s got a hint of barbecue, but I get the vinegar-y. It’s like having salt and vinegar mixed with something else.” We’re glad that Newton got at least two of the four flavours correct for these chips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Canada (@netflixca)

Hickory Sticks

“The design is giving carpentry,” said Newton holding up the bag of Hickory Sticks.

“We have one in Ireland called Chip Sticks,” said Coughlan.

Unfortunately, the Bridgerton stars seemed the least excited about this Canadian snack.

“Pretty plain,” said Coughlan. “They’re nice, but I’m not blown away.”

“The thing is, you could just smash them in one go,” said Newton commenting on the portion size. “You just need a multi-pack of them bad boys.”

However, Coughlan did give us a great idea for a new snack, saying that Hickory Sticks with a “bit of hummus” would be delicious.

Old Dutch Roastin’ Chicken

This was maybe the most unique chip that the Bridgerton stars sampled during the video.

“It’s good,” said Coughlan. “It really does taste like chicken.”

Meanwhile, Netwon took a second to register what he was eating before saying the chips were “really good.” However, he did air some grievances over the flavour of these chips.

“The only problem I have with flavours like this is you tastier for the rest of the day. And I don’t like that,” explained Newton. “I’m not even going to have anymore because I don’t want chicken breath on the plane.”

Do you agree with the Bridgerton star’s thoughts on Canadian chips? Or would you have gotten them to try some different flavours? Let us know in the comments.