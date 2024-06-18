In late May 2024, McDonald’s Canada shook up its menu with a new addition: McShaker Fries. These salty snacks were available in two flavours: churro and masala. Now, McDonald’s is adding two new flavours to the mix.

Starting today, you can order Tzatziki and Ramen McShaker Fries.

McDonald’s said the tzatziki variety adds “tangy dill, garlic and a hint of mint” to their fries.

The ramen flavour, on the other hand, is a “delicious blend of miso, soy, sesame, cayenne pepper, and chili.”

However, these flavours will only be available until July 1, meaning you have a limited time to sample them.

Will you be trying these new MchShaker Fries flavours? Let us know in the comments.