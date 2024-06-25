Jollibee reveals ambitious North American expansion plans

Earlier this year, the hugely popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee opened its 100th store in North America in Surrey, BC, and the brand is not done yet when it comes to expansion.

The chain, known for its signature items like fried chicken, bucket meals, chicken sandwiches, and burger steaks, just revealed more ambitious growth plans for the region.

Jollibee North America will aim to add 14 new stores this year, and the group has a mid-term goal of tripling the business in five years.

“Our results in North America showcased our ability to deliver sustained sales and profit growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on our priorities, one of which is expanding the Jollibee brand internationally as a key driver of scaling our business,” says Ernesto Tanmantiong, president and chief executive officer of Jollibee’s parent company, Jollibee Group.

“We remain committed to accelerating our expansion in North America as a key pillar of this global expansion.”

The group’s North American growth strategy focuses on increasing Jollibee’s presence in US states where it already operates, as well as exploring new markets.

In Canada, Jollibee currently has nearly 30 locations. You can find them in Alberta

BC, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Where would you like to see Jollibee pop up next? Let us know in the comments.

