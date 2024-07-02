FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

A&W Free Root Beer Day returns to Canada

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 2 2024, 11:00 am
A&W Free Root Beer Day returns to Canada
A&W Canada

Mark your calendars, Canada; A&W is gearing up to give away free root beer across Canada!

On July 6, Canadians from coast to coast can visit their local A&W for a cold glass of A&W Root Beer or Diet Root Beer.

This deal is available in-store or through the A&W app and is limited to one drink per customer.

“The last time we did a national Root Beer giveaway was 2019,” says Amanda Wang, director of marketing at A&W Canada. “Call it our comeback era, Free Root Beer Day is back at A&W this summer!”

Will you be heading to A&W to grab a tall cold glass of root beer? Let us know in the comments.

Free Root Beer Day

When: July 6, 2024
Where: A&W Restaurants across Canada

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop