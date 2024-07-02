A&W Free Root Beer Day returns to Canada

Mark your calendars, Canada; A&W is gearing up to give away free root beer across Canada!

On July 6, Canadians from coast to coast can visit their local A&W for a cold glass of A&W Root Beer or Diet Root Beer.

This deal is available in-store or through the A&W app and is limited to one drink per customer.

“The last time we did a national Root Beer giveaway was 2019,” says Amanda Wang, director of marketing at A&W Canada. “Call it our comeback era, Free Root Beer Day is back at A&W this summer!”

Free Root Beer Day

When: July 6, 2024

Where: A&W Restaurants across Canada