The day is finally here; Michelin has awarded stars for its 2024 Vancouver guide, bringing the city’s total number of stars to 10.

These restaurants are among the best of the best, and we expect Vancouverites and tourists alike to flock to these destinations.

But before you do that, you might wonder, where are these restaurants? Well, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

Here’s where you can find all the 2024 Michelin Star restaurants in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoji Masuda 鮨ますだ (@sushi_masuda)

Sushi Masuda is the newest recipient of a Michelin star, and on top of that, chef-owner Yoji Masuda was given the Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award during the October 3 ceremony at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom.

The Vancouver-born sushi chef trained and studied the art of sushi in Japanese restaurants before apprenticing in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

The destination specializes in omakase. The menu changes throughout the season depending on what is fresh and available in both BC and from the Toyosu Market in Tokyo.

Sushi Masuda serves Nori Seaweed imported directly from the Maruyama Nori Shop in Tsukiji, Tokyo. Its soy sauce has also been aged for four years in large wooden barrels.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the attention to detail you’ll enjoy throughout the service here.

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

2023 Michelin star winner

Okeya Kyujiro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okeya Kyujiro (@okeyakyujiro)

Okeya Kyujiro, which opened back in 2022, is known for its high-end omakase and theatrical execution during service.

The chef’s choice menu offers around 20 courses made from ingredients sourced largely from Japan. Dessery and a tea ceremony are also included in the 1.5-hour meal.

Address: 1038 Mainland Street, Vancouver

2022 Michelin star winners

AnnaLena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnnaLena (@annalenayvr)

This spot has been making waves since it opened in 2015 by Chef Mike Robbins and his partner and AnnaLena General Manager Jeff Parr. The same year, it was named one of enRoute’s Best New Restaurants.

With the natural daylight and marble and black tables, this place is an Instagrammer’s paradise. And that’s before we mention the food and the stunning way it’s plated.

With a dozen savoury offerings ranging from $5 to $34, along with a tasting menu for $74, AnnaLena’s got something that would catch most people’s eye during dinner service.

Address: 1809 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Barbara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara (@barbararestaurant)

Barbara has a small but mighty menu worth trying if you’re in the neighbourhood and looking to check out a fresh food gem.

Standout menu items include the beef tartare (with cassis, espelette, pickled radish, crispy shallots, and spelt rye crisps), pork belly (with poblano and pumpkin seed purée, fried shishitos, and fermented pepper vinaigrette), and zucchini (roasted zucchini with mustard greens, toasted hazelnut, and zucchini-parmesan emulsion).

Address: 300 Powell Street, Vancouver

Burdock & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burdock & Co (@burdockandco)

Burdock & Co. offers locally sourced organic food, seasonally focused dishes, and tasty vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free plates.

Following owner and chef Andrea Carlson’s well-established passion for urban agriculture and farm-to-table cooking, Burdock & Co. guarantees that only the very best arrives at the table, whether sourced from one of Vancouver’s nearby farms or a downtown urban garden.

Address: 2702 Main Street, Vancouver

iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House

QuanJuDe is a historic restaurant in China. The Vancouver location opened at the start of 2020 and has been impressing visitors with its creative take on Chinese fusion dishes for the last four years. The spot is best known for its Peking roast duck and its incredibly impressive immersive 5D dining experience.

Address: 2808 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Kissa Tanto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kissa Tanto (@kissatanto)

Fusing Japanese and Italian cuisine, Kissa Tanto is usually booked up for reservations months in advance (but don’t worry, they do usually have some space for walk-ins).

The restaurant emulates 1960s Tokyo cafe vibes, making this spot a must-try for a unique and worthy dining experience.

Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Masayoshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masayoshi (@masayoshisushi)

If you’re a sushi lover and live in Vancouver, chances are you’ve heard of Masayoshi Baba’s eatery, Masayoshi.

Chef Masayoshi Baba sharpened his sushi skills at Tojo’s for over a decade before setting up his own intimate room devoted to omakase – and umami. Chef Masayoshi casts his net wide for global culinary techniques that highlight an ingredient’s umami flavour. The results speak for themselves: the eatery has landed itself quite a few awards since it opened in 2015. The sushi bar, where you can watch the chef in action, is first-come, first-served, so reserve early.

Address: 4376 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Published on Main

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Published on Main (@published.on.main)

Since it opened back in winter of 2019, Published on Main has been impressing diners with its thoughtful approach to food and its top-notch bar program.

Led by executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, Published offers a varied menu that changes constantly depending on the seasons, what the team is currently interested in, and what they may have recently foraged.

It’s a very new-school, Pacific Northwest approach to dining, one that has garnered them some much-deserved attention nationwide.

Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

St. Lawrence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️St.Lawrence (@stlawrencerestaurant)

There’s no denying that St. Lawrence is a top spot in Vancouver. This eatery serves Quebecois cuisine featuring dishes like tourtière, ratatouille, and oreilles de crisse (fried pork rinds).

Additionally, St. Lawrence’s comforting atmosphere perfectly matches the food. With rustic yet chic interiors that are filled with antique found objects and paintings, this spot is overflowing with cozy, wintery vibes.

Address: 269 Powell Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean, Marco Ovies, and Daryn Wright

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok