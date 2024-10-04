It has certainly been a big night for one intimate omakase spot in downtown Vancouver.

Sushi Masuda is the newest recipient of a Michelin star, and on top of that, chef-owner Yoji Masuda has been given the Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award during the October 3 ceremony at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom.

The Vancouver-born sushi chef trained and studied the art of sushi in Japanese restaurants before apprenticing in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Masuda and his Sapporo-born wife, Akari Masuda, moved back to Vancouver to open their own place. The pair were offered the opportunity to open a small eatery inside an existing restaurant concept located at 1066 W Hastings Street, and that’s how this sushi bar came about.

We knew Sushi Masuda was something amazing the moment we sat down at the intimate five-seat sushi bar just ahead of its launch in March 2024.

Sushi Masuda has no history or partnership with the concept it’s located in, Kamei Royale, but you will spot it as you enter the new eatery. Guests who head to the restaurant simply need to find the hanging curtain to enter the intimate five-seat sushi spot.

The destination specializes in omakase. The menu changes throughout the season depending on what is fresh and available in both BC and from the Toyosu Market in Tokyo.

Sushi Masuda serves Nori Seaweed imported directly from the Maruyama Nori Shop in Tsukiji, Tokyo. In addition to that, its soy sauce has been aged for four years in large wooden barrels.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the attention to detail you’ll enjoy throughout the service here.

Clearly, the mysterious Michelin Inspectors felt the same. They praised the Japanese eatery’s “artfully simple, meticulous preparations” when it came to food and Akari’s “warm, attentive hospitality” in their notes.

In terms of menu structure, the dining experience here offers four or five Otsumami (appetizers) followed by 11 or 12 sushi, along with a clear broth.

The price of a meal is listed at $230 per person. Sushi Masuda takes reservations, with two seatings per night.

Sushi Masuda was the only restaurant awarded a star during the Michelin Guide Vancouver 2024 selection.

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

