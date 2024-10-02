Everything to know about the Michelin Guide when it comes to restaurants

It’s that time of year again. Michelin, the esteemed organization known for bestowing elite culinary awards to the world’s most accomplished and deserving chefs and restaurant teams, is returning again to Vancouver.

Michelin Guides first came to fruition in France during the early 20th century as a way to boost tire sales amongst French motorists. Since then, it has established itself as a reputable sidekick for travellers and tourists.

Over the summer, a group of incognito and illusive inspectors surveyed chefs and restaurants in the running for awards in Toronto, Vancouver, and, for the first time, Quebec.

Today’s experts still use the criteria first set in motion by Michelin’s original examiners, who spent their time lapping up the illustrious flavours of 20th-century Europe.

As culinary experts hold their breath in anticipation, Dished got to work compiling a super simple breakdown explaining the true weight and meaning of a Michelin Star and the significance of Canadian restaurants earning such a prestigious seal of approval.

The Michelin Star

According to Michelin’s website, “A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking” and takes into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine, and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

“One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard. Two Michelin Stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired. Three Michelin Stars is our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form, and some of their dishes are destined to become classics,” said Michelin.

The Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand, named after Bibendum (the friendly Michelin Man and official company mascot for the Michelin Group), is “a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value – often known as personal favourites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.”

An award recognizing value for money, quality at an affordable price, and the skill required to achieve the aforementioned.

The Michelin Green Star

Characterized as an “award honouring restaurants at the forefront of practices committed to more sustainable gastronomy.”

The Green Star was revealed in 2020 as part of Michelin’s efforts to recognize the work of exceptional chefs and institutions seeking to reduce and regulate the scale of their impact.

As stated by Michelin Guide, inspectors “consider things such as the provenance of the ingredients; the use of seasonal produce; the restaurant’s environmental footprint; food waste systems; general waste disposal and recycling; resource management; and the communication between the team and the guests about the restaurant’s sustainable approach.”

Does a Michelin Star really matter?

The short answer? Yes. Not only for chefs who dedicate their lives to perfecting their craft and solidifying their reputations but also for businesses.

A Michelin Star works wonders for building honour and prestige, drawing in crowds, facilitating a buzz, and attracting rising culinary talent.

What does it mean for Canada?

Exposure! Michelin Stars are great reasons to add Canadian cities to your bucket list if you haven’t already done so.

Be sure to keep an eye on Dished as the Michelin nods are revealed in Canada this month.