Michelin adds six new restaurants to its Vancouver guide

It’s been just short of a year since Michelin revealed its selections for the first-ever Vancouver edition of its restaurant guide.

Since the inaugural ceremony in October 2022, restaurants that were awarded stars and included on the Bib Gourmand list have seen a flurry of press and activity.

Michelin also shared a collection of its recommended dining establishments, and the organization adds culinary gems to this list throughout the year.

“By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we enhance our digital tools to further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them.”

In July, Michelin named 10 new restaurants that immediately joined the selection as “recommended.”

Now, there are six more additions to that list. Here are the Vancouver restaurants that were just added to Michelin’s recommended list:

Michelin says some of these restaurants could earn Bib Gourmand or stars at the ceremony later this fall. As always, we’ll keep you posted!